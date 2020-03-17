Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $172,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 214,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after acquiring an additional 392,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

NYSE:TWO opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.