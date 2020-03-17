Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stake Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Amtech Systems worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 434.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $113,950.00. Also, Director Robert M. Averick bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $43,435.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,115 shares of company stock valued at $177,334. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASYS shares. ValuEngine raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

