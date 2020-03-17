Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 2,311.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $118.23 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.62 and a 200-day moving average of $187.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.45.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

