Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 151.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $335.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.20 and a 200-day moving average of $358.74. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.66 and a 52 week high of $413.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.