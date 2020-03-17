Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $9.59 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 532,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.50% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $142,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,180 shares of company stock worth $201,039 and sold 30,109 shares worth $590,788. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

