NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires 200 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $10,892,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In related news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,872,341.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

ALGT stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $85.73 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.68.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.