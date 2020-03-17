CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,315 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.