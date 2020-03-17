Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.07% of Everi worth $46,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Everi by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everi by 141.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 80,221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Everi by 50.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everi by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

