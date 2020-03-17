AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,185,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,267,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,562,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in American Financial Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 844,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,601,000 after acquiring an additional 169,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of AFG opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

