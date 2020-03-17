AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $152,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $792.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

