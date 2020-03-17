Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $46.33 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,667,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,076 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $46,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

