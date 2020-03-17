ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 141.70 ($1.86).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITV shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ITV to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £3,355.22 ($4,413.60).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 64.78 ($0.85) on Thursday. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 82.90 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. ITV’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

