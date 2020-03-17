Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 439.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $1,202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,592 shares in the company, valued at $24,259,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,939. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

