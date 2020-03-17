Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $142.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.19.

