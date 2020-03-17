Credit Suisse AG Has $10.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499,671 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,858,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,847,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $49.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

