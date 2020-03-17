NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys 400 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 350,712 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,252 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 76,462.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93,284 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,344,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of THG opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $144.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.12.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

