NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,037,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,194,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $1,597,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $325.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $325.29 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.02 and its 200 day moving average is $441.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total transaction of $6,913,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $664,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,552 shares of company stock worth $82,815,546. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.33.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

