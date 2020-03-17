Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Perspecta worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 145,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $2,862,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

