Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Immunomedics by 3,350.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Immunomedics by 18.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Immunomedics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMMU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of IMMU opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Inc.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Inc.
Credit Suisse AG Has $10.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF
Credit Suisse AG Has $10.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF
NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys 400 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc
NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys 400 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc
NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Corp.
NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Corp.
Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.
Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.
Perspecta Inc Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG
Perspecta Inc Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report