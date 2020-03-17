Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Immunomedics by 3,350.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Immunomedics by 18.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Immunomedics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMMU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of IMMU opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

