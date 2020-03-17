Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after buying an additional 2,035,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after buying an additional 1,819,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

