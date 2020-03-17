Bank of Marin Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,951 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000. Microsoft accounts for 4.1% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

