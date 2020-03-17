BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $1,879,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $8,378,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

