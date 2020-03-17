Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,600 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pool were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 4,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.94. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.80. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $156.01 and a 52-week high of $238.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.60.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

