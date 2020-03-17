Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Targa Resources worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -449.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

