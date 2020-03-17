Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 397 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after purchasing an additional 363,498 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,798,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after purchasing an additional 161,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 138,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $215.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.