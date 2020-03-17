NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Trims Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 197,986 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 60,143 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. UBS Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

