Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

