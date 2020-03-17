Quest Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $568,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,909 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $438,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,813 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.69 and its 200 day moving average is $153.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.