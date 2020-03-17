Credit Suisse AG Sells 137,858 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,858 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BRP were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $783,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of BRP by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BRP by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $7,013,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BRP by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,693,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,329,000 after buying an additional 2,483,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.02.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. BRP Inc has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $56.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.01.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

