Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $41,000 in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. NCR Co. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In related news, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

