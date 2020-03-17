Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Service Co. International worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at $65,906,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.