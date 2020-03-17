Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $20,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $166,964.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $494.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

