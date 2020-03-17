Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,020 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,250 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 10.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

