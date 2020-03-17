Credit Suisse AG Has $9.89 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Highwoods Properties worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,277,000 after purchasing an additional 601,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 648,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

