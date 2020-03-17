Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,405 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.