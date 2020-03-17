THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CEO Christopher J. Flynn Buys 8,000 Shares

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher J. Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Christopher J. Flynn bought 7,500 shares of THL Credit stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

Shares of TCRD stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. THL Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 46.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRD. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in THL Credit by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 461,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in THL Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of THL Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,626,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

