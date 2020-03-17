Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) President Matthew V. Hairford Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) President Matthew V. Hairford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $307.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.