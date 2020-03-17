Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Primerica worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

NYSE:PRI opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $138.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

