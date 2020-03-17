SunTrust Banks Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $300.00

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks from $366.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.91.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $187.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.86. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $180.23 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,292 shares of company stock valued at $106,455,013. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

