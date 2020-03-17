Advisor Group Inc. Sells 16,759 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,759 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in SEI Investments by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in SEI Investments by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after buying an additional 100,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,998 shares of company stock worth $8,424,150 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

