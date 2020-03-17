Credit Suisse AG Acquires 54,688 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,688 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

