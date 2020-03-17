Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 214,004 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Spire worth $47,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Spire by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Spire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spire by 3,466.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth about $2,372,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

