Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 16,900 SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in SK Telecom by 662,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SK Telecom by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SK Telecom by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SK Telecom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SKM shares. New Street Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE SKM opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co Ltd will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

