Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $67.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,778 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $565,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,487.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 79,861 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $3,782,216.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,098 shares of company stock valued at $22,896,565 over the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

