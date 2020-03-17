Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $424,000 Investment in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of GMED opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

