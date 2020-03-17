HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on HFC. Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,694. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 570,597 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $21,145,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,523 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

