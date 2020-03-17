Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $442,000 Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,939 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCH. State Street Corp increased its position in Banco de Chile by 47.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 43,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Banco de Chile by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.68 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 22.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

