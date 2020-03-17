Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Accuray worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.51 million, a PE ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.96.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

