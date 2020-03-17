NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires New Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

XYL stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.