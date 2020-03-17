54,500 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,867,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,558,000 after buying an additional 1,770,107 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in General Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,960,000 after buying an additional 1,383,345 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

